Blast Kills At Least 14 People In Pakistan

Pakistani officials say at least 14 people have been killed in a blast in the eastern city of Lahore.

The explosion occurred July 24 on a busy road in Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province.

Police cordoned off the area and ambulances rushed to the scene to carry the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Jam Sajjad Hussain, a spokesperson for the Punjab rescue service, told dpa that 20 people were wounded in the blast.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told a press conference that most of the casualties were police officers and some bystanders.

“It is not yet confirmed if it is an incident of terrorism or an accidental explosion,” he said.

Lahore has been the scene of deadly militant attacks in the past decade, although they have been less frequent in recent years.

