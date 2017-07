Canadian Alexandre Cazes was a hacker at age 14 with an IQ of 142, the founder of the 200,000-member illicit trading site AlphaBay, and a longtime resident of Thailand, the country he loved, before his arrest and suicide, police said on Monday.

Senior police officers held a press conference at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau to elaborate on Cazes, who was found dead in a Bureau cell in Bangkok on July 12.

