DDPM warns of heavy rainfall July 24-28

BANGKOK, 24 July 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned of heavy rainfall across the country from July 24th – 28th, which could lead to flash floods and mudslides.

DDPM Director-General Chatchai Promlert said rainfall from July 5th – 23rd has resulted in flash floods in 23 provinces. Inundation has persisted in the provinces of Ayutthaya, Phichit, Chiang Rai and Lampang.

