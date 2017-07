Two workers at Suvarnabhumi Airport, in Samut Prakan, were arrested for allegedly stealing passengers’ valuables, it was announced on Monday.

Police and the airport’s security director, Kittipong Kittikhajorn, named the suspects as Sitthichai Sae-tiew, 24, and Piyapong Juisuwan, 28, who were outsourced workers with the Bangkok Flight Services baggage handling company.

