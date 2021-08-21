Outcry over reported removal of Suchat Sawatsri as a Thai national artist







The Thai Writers Association, several prominent writers, politicians and academics have voiced opposition to the reported decision by the National Culture Commission of Thailand to strip Mr. Suchart Sawatsri of his status as a national artist.

An online signature collection campaign was launched today (Saturday) by Mr. Chamnan Chanruang, former deputy leader of the now defunct Future Forward party, to demand the dissolution of the commission.

By Thai PBS World





