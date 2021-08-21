  • August 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Outcry over reported…

Outcry over reported removal of Suchat Sawatsri as a Thai national artist

Outcry over reported removal of Suchat Sawatsri as a Thai national artist

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house. Photo: Government of Thailand.



The Thai Writers Association, several prominent writers, politicians and academics have voiced opposition to the reported decision by the National Culture Commission of Thailand to strip Mr. Suchart Sawatsri of his status as a national artist.

An online signature collection campaign was launched today (Saturday) by Mr. Chamnan Chanruang, former deputy leader of the now defunct Future Forward party, to demand the dissolution of the commission.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thai Government May Ease Some COVID-19 Restrictions Next Month
News

Thai Government May Ease Some COVID-19 Restrictions...

August 19, 2021
Thai Cabinet Approves Budget for Pfizer Vaccine Procurement
News

Thai Cabinet Approves Budget for Pfizer Vaccine...

August 18, 2021
Thai Government Will Procure an Additional 32 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines
News

Thai Government Will Procure an Additional 32...

August 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.