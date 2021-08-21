  • August 21, 2021
20,571 COVID cases and 261 fatalities reported on Saturday

Temperature check point at Siam Square One shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



A total of 261 Covid-19 fatalities and 20,571 cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

Of the new cases, 20,336 were among the general population and 235 were inmates. But recoveries in recent days have begun to outpace new infections, with 23,159 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



