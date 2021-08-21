20,571 COVID cases and 261 fatalities reported on Saturday







A total of 261 Covid-19 fatalities and 20,571 cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

Of the new cases, 20,336 were among the general population and 235 were inmates. But recoveries in recent days have begun to outpace new infections, with 23,159 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





