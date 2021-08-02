  • August 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2/3 of COVID-19…

2/3 of COVID-19 Fatalities in Thailand Were Unvaccinated

2/3 of COVID-19 Fatalities in Thailand Were Unvaccinated

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca on March 16th. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK(NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed that about two-thirds of those who died recently after catching COVID-19 were not vaccinated against the disease.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said on 20 August that, there were 4,656 COVID-19 fatalities nationwide between 25 July – 19 August. 63.8% of deaths had not been vaccinated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

21 foreigners, Thais, arrested in Pattaya for drinking and allegedly breaking COVID rules
Pattaya

21 foreigners, Thais, arrested in Pattaya for...

August 21, 2021
Chon Buri logs 1,235 new COVID cases, 12 deaths
Pattaya

Chon Buri logs 1,235 new COVID cases,...

August 21, 2021
COVID-19 infections ‘may have peaked’
News

COVID-19 infections ‘may have peaked’

August 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.