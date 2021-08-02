2/3 of COVID-19 Fatalities in Thailand Were Unvaccinated







BANGKOK(NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed that about two-thirds of those who died recently after catching COVID-19 were not vaccinated against the disease.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said on 20 August that, there were 4,656 COVID-19 fatalities nationwide between 25 July – 19 August. 63.8% of deaths had not been vaccinated.

National News Bureau of Thailand






