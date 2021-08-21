  • August 21, 2021
COVID-19 infections ‘may have peaked’

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Signs have emerged that suggest Covid-19 infections are about to level off despite a doctor warning the country could see up to 400,000 new cases.

Apisamai Srirangson, an assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said there are encouraging indicators about the outbreak situation, noting that the number of new infections is no longer on a steep upward curve.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



