Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 101 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,401.
The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 9pm last night, also marked two news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News