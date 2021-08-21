  • August 21, 2021
Phuket marks 101 new COVID cases, one more death

Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.



PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 101 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,401.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 9pm last night, also marked two news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



