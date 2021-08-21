Outcry over reported removal of Suchat Sawatsri as a Thai national artist
Thai Health Ministry Purchases another 10 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
BANGKOK(NNT) – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has signed a contract to purchase another 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, raising the total to 30 million doses for delivery that will begin in Q4 of 2021 onwards.
The contract was signed by Disease Control Department Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and Deborah Seifert, executive of Pfizer Thailand and Indochina, and was witnessed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter : Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand