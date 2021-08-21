  • August 21, 2021
Thai Health Ministry Purchases another 10 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine . Photo: © Arne Müseler / http://www.arne-mueseler.com. CC BY-SA 3.0.



BANGKOK(NNT) – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has signed a contract to purchase another 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, raising the total to 30 million doses for delivery that will begin in Q4 of 2021 onwards.

The contract was signed by Disease Control Department Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and Deborah Seifert, executive of Pfizer Thailand and Indochina, and was witnessed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



