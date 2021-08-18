  • August 18, 2021
Thai Cabinet Approves Budget for Pfizer Vaccine Procurement

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 18 (TNA) – The Cabinet approved the 9.37-billion-baht procurement of 20,001,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, of which the contract had been signed, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The expenditure will cover 8.44 billion baht worth of the vaccine and 933 million baht for the procurement management. The cabinet also acknowledged a proposal to purchase 10 million more doses of the same mRNA vaccine.

TNA



