  • August 13, 2021
COVID Vaccinations With Pfizer Start in 13 Provinces

The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site. Photo: The Mall Group.



CHONBURI, Aug 13 (TNA) – Vaccinations against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine donated by the United States began in 13 provinces of severe outbreaks.

Local hospitals started inoculations with 645,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for elderly people, patients of seven chronic diseases who are 12 years old and over and the women who have been pregnant for 12 weeks and more.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



