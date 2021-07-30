  • July 30, 2021
First batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines donated by US arrives in Thailand

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo: Kerstin & Paul Rockstein / BioNTech / CC-BY-SA 3.0 (DE).



The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine donated by the U.S. government arrived in Thailand this morning (Friday), according to the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok.

The 1.5 million doses, of the 2.5 million pledged by the US, according to Bangkok-born US Senator Tammy Duckworth, is the first delivery of any mRNA vaccines to Thailand, as the country has, to date, had only the imported whole virus vaccines (China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm) and a vector vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca), the majority of which is being locally produced by Siam Bioscience.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



