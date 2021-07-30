First batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines donated by US arrives in Thailand







The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine donated by the U.S. government arrived in Thailand this morning (Friday), according to the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok.

The 1.5 million doses, of the 2.5 million pledged by the US, according to Bangkok-born US Senator Tammy Duckworth, is the first delivery of any mRNA vaccines to Thailand, as the country has, to date, had only the imported whole virus vaccines (China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm) and a vector vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca), the majority of which is being locally produced by Siam Bioscience.

By Thai PBS World





