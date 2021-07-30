  • July 30, 2021
Phuket Authorities Order Entire Province Sealed off

The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.



PHUKET (NNT) – The Phuket authorities have ordered that the entire island be sealed off, with travelers from other provinces not allowed to enter Phuket, starting on August 3rd.

Governor Narong Woonsiew issued an order outlining the stiffer travel restrictions on Phuket. People from outside the province are prohibited from travelling to Phuket, with the exception of those transporting essential goods, students and emergency medical services. Those who are exempt are still required to be fully vaccinated and have proof of such to show at the entry checkpoint.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



