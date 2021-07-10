All Bangkok-Phuket buses cancelled







PHUKET: All interprovincial bus services between Phuket and Bangkok have been suspended, effective today (July 10), as all bus services between Bangkok and Southern Thailand have been cancelled.

The cancellation of bus services was announced by Sanylak Panyawatthanalikit, President of the Transport Co Ltd (BorKorSor), the public company that oversees all interprovincial bus services.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News





