  • July 10, 2021
Thailand imposes night curfew in Bangkok and 9 other provinces

Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thai authorities announced Friday a night curfew in Bangkok and 9 provinces among other measures in its worst moment of the pandemic, which has also worsened in the rest of the region due to the delta variant of COVID-19.

Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that the curfew will be between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. and that the restrictions will come into effect next Monday for the next 14 days.

The curfew will begin at 21.00 and end at 04.00 a.m. in the Greater Bangkok region, Bangkok and five surrounding provinces: Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, as well as four southern provinces: Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, where the beta variant of the new coronavirus prevails.

The measures also include the closure of shopping malls, although restaurants, supermarkets and other basic goods establishments will be allowed to open with limited opening hours, while inter-provincial travel is discouraged. Also, all bus services between Bangkok and Southern Thailand have been cancelled.

Bangkok is the epicenter of the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, which began in early April with the arrival in the country of the dreaded Delta variant, known for its high level of contagiousness, coupled with the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

Authorities reported 9,276 cases and 72 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 317,506 infections, including 2,534 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Thailand News (TN)



