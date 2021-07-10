Thailand records 91 COVID-19 deaths and 9,326 new cases in the last 24 hours







Thai health authorities have recorded 91 COVID deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, a new record number of daily fatalities at a time when the country has reimposed the curfew in Bangkok.

In addition, Thailand has recorded 9,236 new coronavirus infections, exceeding 336,000 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, while the total death toll stands at 2,625, according to the Bangkok Post newspaper.

The cabinet announced the reimposition of the curfew in Bangkok and five other adjacent provinces, as well as in four provinces in the south of the country from Monday, in view of the extraordinary increase in COVID-19 infections.

#COVID19 situation in #Thailand as 10 July 2021 😷New Confirmed Cases: 9,326

🦠Cumulative number of cases: 326,832 (+9,326)

👍🏻Recoveries: 243,918 (+3,841)

🩺Receiving medical treatments: 80,289

📣Fatalities: 2,625 (+91)

💉Cumulative number of vaccination: 12,375,904 pic.twitter.com/3WGEnEz2oz — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) July 10, 2021

The announcement, made this Friday by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) does not specify the date on which this measure, which is in addition to other new restrictions such as the closure of shopping centers, will end.

Supermarkets, banks and vaccination centers will remain open until 8 p.m., as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than five people except for religious services.

-Thailand News (TN)






