Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid rising COVID-19 deaths







Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is proposing to the operations centre of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Thursday), further restrictive measures such as travel restrictions from and to Bangkok and five nearby provinces for at least 14 days as well as closures of more venues, as daily new COVID-19 death toll surged to a new high today of 75, while infections also soared to 7,059.

According to the Disease Control Department (DCD), the proposed travel restrictions are to be called “self-bubble and seal”, with the aim of limiting travel from home, to increase working from home, to negate the need for 70% percent of the normal travel by office workers. The new measures, covering over Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan, are an attempt to contain the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant if approved.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





