Record 75 COVID Fatalities, 7,058 New Cases On Thursday







Bangkok, July 8 (TNA) – COVID-19 fatalities made a new high of 75 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,462 since the pandemic started last year.

There were 7,058 new cases in the same period, taking the total number of infections to 308,230.

Announcing the figures, the Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the 7,058 new cases comprised 6,990 cases among general people and 68 prison inmates.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





