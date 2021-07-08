  • July 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Record 75 COVID…

Record 75 COVID Fatalities, 7,058 New Cases On Thursday

Record 75 COVID Fatalities, 7,058 New Cases On Thursday

Seating arrangements during COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Bangkok, July 8 (TNA) – COVID-19 fatalities made a new high of 75 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,462 since the pandemic started last year.

There were 7,058 new cases in the same period, taking the total number of infections to 308,230.

Announcing the figures, the Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the 7,058 new cases comprised 6,990 cases among general people and 68 prison inmates.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid rising COVID-19 deaths
News

Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid...

July 8, 2021
Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Phuket

Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats...

July 8, 2021
Lockdown in sight: New COVID daily cases tipped for 10,000
News

Lockdown in sight: New COVID daily cases...

July 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.