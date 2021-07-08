  • July 8, 2021
Indonesia records more than 1,000 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours

Workers in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/F. Latief / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Indonesia recorded a total of 1,040 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, nearly double the number of two days ago, the government’s pandemic task force reported.

This is the highest number of deaths in one day since the pandemic broke out in this Southeast Asian country in March 2020.

In addition, the daily number of new cases in Indonesia is also at a record level with 34,379 infections, the second consecutive day that exceeds 30,000.

So far, the country has registered a total of 2,379,397 people infected by the coronavirus, with 62,908 deaths. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment or self-isolation totals 343,101 people.

The number of new infections in Indonesia has skyrocketed in recent times due to the strong spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

-Thailand News (TN)



