  • July 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand’s Economy Faces…

Thailand’s Economy Faces Downside Risks due to Prolonged COVID-19 Outbreak

Thailand’s Economy Faces Downside Risks due to Prolonged COVID-19 Outbreak

Thai Baht coins. Photo: anan2523 (Pixabay).



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has revealed that Thailand’s economy faces significant downside risks, because a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak could cause the economy to underperform the baseline projection, squeezing business liquidity and slowing employment.

Minutes from the BoT’s meeting on Wednesday say the recurring outbreaks have increased labor market fragility and recovery will be W-shaped and slower than in the past. The BoT’s Monetary Policy Committee stands ready to use the limited policy space at the most effective time.

At the meeting, the central bank cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.8%, from 3.0%, and its 2022 outlook to 3.9%, from 4.7%.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid rising COVID-19 deaths
News

Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid...

July 8, 2021
Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Phuket

Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats...

July 8, 2021
Lockdown in sight: New COVID daily cases tipped for 10,000
News

Lockdown in sight: New COVID daily cases...

July 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.