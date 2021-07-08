Thailand’s Economy Faces Downside Risks due to Prolonged COVID-19 Outbreak







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has revealed that Thailand’s economy faces significant downside risks, because a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak could cause the economy to underperform the baseline projection, squeezing business liquidity and slowing employment.

Minutes from the BoT’s meeting on Wednesday say the recurring outbreaks have increased labor market fragility and recovery will be W-shaped and slower than in the past. The BoT’s Monetary Policy Committee stands ready to use the limited policy space at the most effective time.

At the meeting, the central bank cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.8%, from 3.0%, and its 2022 outlook to 3.9%, from 4.7%.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





