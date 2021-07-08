  • July 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Pattaya
  3. German man pick…

German man pick pocketed by alleged bar girl in Pattaya overnight

German man pick pocketed by alleged bar girl in Pattaya overnight

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.



A German man told Pattaya police that a woman he believes was a prostitute has stolen his money from his pocket in Pattaya last night (July 7th).

The Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident at 11:30 P.M. in Soi 13/1 Pattaya Beach Road in Nongprue, not far from the Hops Brewhouse.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

British national arrested after allegedly firing a gun several times in Pattaya
Pattaya

British national arrested after allegedly firing a...

July 3, 2021
Thai Nightlife Workers Seek Aid
News

Thai Nightlife Workers Seek Aid

June 29, 2021
More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested in Pattaya for allegedly drinking alcohol, smoking shisha
Pattaya

More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested...

June 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.