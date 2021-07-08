  • July 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai borders to…

Thai borders to open up after mass vaccinations

Thai borders to open up after mass vaccinations

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



After the mass vaccination rollout, governments and the public are looking forward to the reopening of borders, just like the “sandbox” project Thailand has just launched on Phuket island.

Some countries have been trying out the same or similar ideas, with varying degrees of success.

One of the first such countries is New Zealand, which is regarded as having handled the COVID-19 situation well. Since the early days of the pandemic, New Zealand and Australia have been studying the possibility of a bilateral travel “bubble”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid rising COVID-19 deaths
News

Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid...

July 8, 2021
Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Phuket

Phuket Moderna COVID vaccine rush leaves expats...

July 8, 2021
Lockdown in sight: New COVID daily cases tipped for 10,000
News

Lockdown in sight: New COVID daily cases...

July 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.