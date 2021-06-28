Thailand’s delicate balancing act of combating COVID-19 and reviving economy







Thais are deeply worried about the government’s plan to reopen the country and resume normal business operations by October, as daily infections and deaths rise again amid a bumpy vaccine rollout.

Recent opinion polls suggest most Thais disagree with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s vow to lift all travel restrictions in 120 days, fearing this will fuel new COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Saturday (June 26), the government announced a partial lockdown in Bangkok and nine other provinces from June 28.

By Thai PBS World





