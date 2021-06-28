Thailand Logs 5,406 New COVID Cases On Monday, Bangkok Had Most







BANGKOK, June 28 (TNA) – Thailand logged 5,406 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and Bangkok still had the most cases at 1,678.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new cases comprised 5,388 local infections and 18 imported cases. The total cases rose to 249,853.

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people died of COVID-19 for a total death toll of 1,934.



