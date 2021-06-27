  • June 27, 2021
Thailand logs 3,995 new COVID cases, 42 deaths on Sunday

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Health authorities on Sunday reported 42 more Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,995 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,912 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 244,447.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,950 of the new infections were in the general population and 45 in prisons.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



