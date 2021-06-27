Thailand logs 3,995 new COVID cases, 42 deaths on Sunday







Health authorities on Sunday reported 42 more Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,995 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,912 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 244,447.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,950 of the new infections were in the general population and 45 in prisons.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





