  • June 27, 2021
Thai Health Authorities Warn against Buying Antibody Test Kits after COVID-19 Vaccination

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube. Photo: fernando zhiminaicela / Pîxabay.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) is advising people against buying antibody testing kits, to test themselves after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, because the result could be inaccurate and lead to misunderstandings.

DMS Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said the department already has an immunity tracking system for vaccine recipients, so people need not perform the tests on themselves.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



