Thai Health Authorities Warn against Buying Antibody Test Kits after COVID-19 Vaccination







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) is advising people against buying antibody testing kits, to test themselves after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, because the result could be inaccurate and lead to misunderstandings.

DMS Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said the department already has an immunity tracking system for vaccine recipients, so people need not perform the tests on themselves.

