Hospitals in Bangkok suspend COVID-19 tests as they run out of beds for the infected







Several hospitals in Bangkok have suspended PCR swab tests because they are concerned that, if some test positive for COVID-19, they will have no beds to accommodate them. Others have scaled down the service, because their staff are overloaded, according to Dr. Suppachok Kirdlarp of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine of Ramathibodi hospital.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre, said that Chulalongkorn Hospital has suspended COVID-19 swab tests for four days, from today (Thursday) because, if some test positive, there are no beds available.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





