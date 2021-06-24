  • June 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Planned Rallies Can…

Planned Rallies Can Spread COVID-19

Planned Rallies Can Spread COVID-19

Democracy monument in Bangkok. Photo: SnappyGoat.



BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – The government has warned that political rallies at several locations tomorrow (June 24) can spread COVID-19.

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said that amid COVID-19 outbreaks in Bangkok, crowd gatherings posed risks of disease transmission. However, he said, it was not time for a curfew.

Gen Natthapon is also the operations head of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Aviation Authority Prepares for Reopening of Thailand to Foreign Tourists
News

Aviation Authority Prepares for Reopening of Thailand...

June 24, 2021
Hospitals in Bangkok suspend COVID-19 tests as they run out of beds for the infected
Bangkok

Hospitals in Bangkok suspend COVID-19 tests as...

June 24, 2021
31 COVID deaths, 4,108 new cases reported on Thursday
News

31 COVID deaths, 4,108 new cases reported...

June 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.