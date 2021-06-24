Planned Rallies Can Spread COVID-19







BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – The government has warned that political rallies at several locations tomorrow (June 24) can spread COVID-19.

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said that amid COVID-19 outbreaks in Bangkok, crowd gatherings posed risks of disease transmission. However, he said, it was not time for a curfew.

Gen Natthapon is also the operations head of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





