  • June 21, 2021
Protesters warned of legal action if they join rallies this Thursday in Bangkok

A line of Thai policemen and policewomen equipped with riot shields. Photo: Takeaway.



Groups of political activists, planning to rally in Bangkok this Thursday, which marks the 89th anniversary of regime change to constitutional monarchy, are being warned by the metropolitan police that they may face legal action for defying the Emergency Decree.

At least four political groups plan to hold rallies, mostly at and around the Democracy Monument and Government House, to mark a bloodless revolution on June 24th, 1932 that ended absolute monarchy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



