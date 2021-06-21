Protesters warned of legal action if they join rallies this Thursday in Bangkok
Thailand receives one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
The first batch of one million doses of the Chinese company Sinopharm’s vaccine against COVID-19 arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport (Thailand), informed the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.
According to the entity, this batch will be distributed to hospitals and medical facilities across the country from June 23-24 and vaccination will start next June 25.
So far, the Thai government has purchased 105.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 61 million from AstraZeneca, 19.5 million from Sinovac, 20 million from Pfizer-BioNTech and five million from Johnson & Johnson.
Thailand Receives First batch of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccines – https://t.co/tRikd84BEc pic.twitter.com/GQpteNXCes
— ข่าวหุ้นธุรกิจ (@kaohoon) June 21, 2021
Thailand will also order an additional 28 million doses from Sinovac and 22 million from other manufacturers.
Thailand confirmed 3,175 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 221,306 and deaths to 1,658 since the beginning of the pandemic.
-Thailand News (TN)