  • June 21, 2021
Thailand receives one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú. CC BY 2.0.



The first batch of one million doses of the Chinese company Sinopharm’s vaccine against COVID-19 arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport (Thailand), informed the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

According to the entity, this batch will be distributed to hospitals and medical facilities across the country from June 23-24 and vaccination will start next June 25.

So far, the Thai government has purchased 105.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 61 million from AstraZeneca, 19.5 million from Sinovac, 20 million from Pfizer-BioNTech and five million from Johnson & Johnson.

Thailand will also order an additional 28 million doses from Sinovac and 22 million from other manufacturers.

Thailand confirmed 3,175 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 221,306 and deaths to 1,658 since the beginning of the pandemic.

-Thailand News (TN)



