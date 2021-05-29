  • May 29, 2021
Chulabhorn Royal Academy to Import 1 million Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm/China National Pharmaceutical Group. Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú. CC BY 2.0.

BANGKOK. May 28 (TNA) – The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) will import 1 million doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in June.

CRA secretary-general Prof Dr Nithi Mahanonda said the prime minister assigned the Chulabhorn Royal Academy to represent Thailand in attempts to procure alternative COVID-19 vaccines for people.

The academy together with the Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Ministry directly ordered the vaccine of Sinopharm and authorized Bio Genetech Co to import the vaccine. The academy planned to initially import 1 million doses of the vaccine within June, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



