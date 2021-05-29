Prayut reassures every Thai they will be vaccinated against COVID-19 this year







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reassured all Thais that they will be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines this year and asked the public not to quarrel among themselves about who should get vaccinated first.

He stressed the need to adjust vaccination plans, to fit with sudden changes in situation, noting that vaccine management must be reviewed on a monthly basis, because supplies of vaccines arrive periodically and, when they arrive, they must be distributed immediately to as many places as possible, according to need, making it difficult to formulate long-term plans.

By Thai PBS World





