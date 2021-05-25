  • May 25, 2021
Thailand to launch mass COVID vaccination campaign on June 7

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo: Kerstin & Paul Rockstein / BioNTech / CC-BY-SA 3.0 (DE).

Thailand to launch mass COVID vaccination campaign on June 7


Thai authorities announced Friday that a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus will begin on 7 June, allowing foreigners to be inoculated against the virus. Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 control centre, said that during the programme “no one will be forgotten”. “All those who wish to be vaccinated will receive their dose,” he said during a press conference.

He said citizens will be able to get vaccinated in three different ways, by registering on a mobile app and then visiting a vaccination centre, by queuing up at a public vaccination centre without an appointment, or at special vaccination centres set up by regional authorities or the Thai Ministry of Health. In addition, foreigners currently living or staying on Thai soil will be able to get vaccinated under the programme, according to The Bangkok Post.

According to estimates by the Thai Ministry of Health, at least 70 percent of the Thai population needs to be vaccinated to create herd immunity against the coronavirus in the country. According to their data, 2.65 million Thais have already received the first dose of the vaccine to date, while 980,000 people have been vaccinated with both doses.

-Thailand News


