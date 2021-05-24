  • May 24, 2021
70% of people in 11 provinces will be vaccinated by August

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.

70% of people in 11 provinces will be vaccinated by August


BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Communicable Diseases Committee has set a target to vaccinate 70% of the population of 11 provinces by August.

The committee’s document states that the initial doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered from June through September. The government has set a target of vaccinating 47 million people nationwide, equivalent to 70% of the national population. Since March, over 2 million people have been given their first dose of the vaccine.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand


