COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station
70% of people in 11 provinces will be vaccinated by August
BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Communicable Diseases Committee has set a target to vaccinate 70% of the population of 11 provinces by August.
The committee’s document states that the initial doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered from June through September. The government has set a target of vaccinating 47 million people nationwide, equivalent to 70% of the national population. Since March, over 2 million people have been given their first dose of the vaccine.
