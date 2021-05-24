  • May 24, 2021
‘False news’ about prisoners’ release on Queen’s birthday

Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District. Photo: Department of Corrections / Phuket office.

‘False news’ about prisoners’ release on Queen’s birthday


False news has been posted, shared and forwarded in social media that 38,000 prisoners would be released to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday on June 3, Corrections Department director-general Ayut Sinthoppan said on Monday.

Mr Ayut said the report was totally untrue.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST


