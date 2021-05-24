Bangkok aims to vaccinate 8 million people by August





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expected to administer the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to up to eight million people in Bangkok over the next two or three months, as more non-hospital vaccination centers open daily.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said, during a visit to the latest of these clinics at Central Plaza Pinklao Department Store, that the BMA is on course to meet the target of having 25 non-hospital vaccination centers set up across the capital by June 2nd.

