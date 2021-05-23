Fourteen dead and one children in critical condition after cable car plunges to the ground in Italy





At least fourteen people have died and one children is in a critical condition when the cabin of a cable car collapsed near the town of Stresa, in northern Italy near the Swiss border, emergency services have confirmed.

The cable car was travelling from Lake Maggiore to the mountain of Mottarone. The incident occurred at around 13.00 on Sunday when, for reasons under investigation, the cable supporting it broke at 300 metres from the arrival station, at the highest part of the route, where it reaches an altitude of 1,400 metres above sea level.

Although it was initially believed that there were only eleven people on board the cable car, the authorities later raised the number of passengers to fifteen, less than half the maximum of 35 occupants allowed in the cabin.

Two children, aged five and nine, were taken to the Queen Margherita Hospital in Turin in serious condition.

According to Rainews 24 “The cable car cabin fell from a relatively high point and landed next to a large forest”

The cable car, which opened in 1970, was put back into operation on 24 April after restrictions were relaxed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The death toll from the cable car crash reached 14 late on Sunday, as one of the two children transported to a hospital in Turin succumbed to the injuries they had sustained in the incident,” Russia Today (RT) news agency reported.

