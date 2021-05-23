Lumpy skin disease outbreak in cattle in Nakhon Phanom





NAKHON PHANOM: An outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle has been reported in many districts of this northeastern border province, local media reported.

In Na Kae district alone, almost 500 cattle were reported to have been infected with the disease in 12 tambons, particularly in tambon Phiman where 200 cattle had been infected and six had died.

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST



