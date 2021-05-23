Cancel Preloader
  • May 23, 2021
Lumpy skin disease outbreak in cattle in Nakhon Phanom

Boy riding a buffalo in Thailand. Photo: chanwity / Pixabay.

Lumpy skin disease outbreak in cattle in Nakhon Phanom


NAKHON PHANOM: An outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle has been reported in many districts of this northeastern border province, local media reported.

In Na Kae district alone, almost 500 cattle were reported to have been infected with the disease in 12 tambons, particularly in tambon Phiman where 200 cattle had been infected and six had died.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai
BANGKOK POST


