  • May 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Asia
  3. Wave of COVID-19…
Wave of COVID-19 infections in Nepal, hospitals run out of beds and oxygen

Durbar Square in front of the old royal palace in Patan, Nepal. Photo: Clemensmarabu.

Wave of COVID-19 infections in Nepal, hospitals run out of beds and oxygen


In the midst of a virulent wave of infections that still has no sign of the pandemic’s peak, Nepal is going through its toughest days as hospitals struggle with oxygen shortages and hospitals run out of beds.

With only 21,000 tests, Nepal recorded 8,173 COVID cases and 246 deaths on 19 May, the highest number recorded since the pandemic broke out last year. The COVID pandemic has strongly affected the Kathmandu Valley and the border with the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The impact of covid highlighted the country’s poor healthcare infrastructure, where hospitals are overwhelmed by the massive influx of new patients, while many die without getting an ICU bed.

“We are trying so hard, but it is not enough. We all need to get down to work,” tweeted Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the UN coordinator in Nepal, this week.

The alarming reality in Nepal prompted international aid from several countries to start sending medical supplies such as ventilators, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators.

Nepal also announced the suspension of all domestic and international flights to try to contain the spread of the virus, a measure it has initially extended until 31 May, stranding thousands of tourists and other foreigners.

-Thailand News


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in Phuket vaccination registration lucky draw
Phuket

Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in Phuket...

May 23, 2021
Thailand’s COVID-19 3rd wave surpasses 100,000 cases on Sunday
News

Thailand’s COVID-19 3rd wave surpasses 100,000 cases...

May 23, 2021
Narathiwat villages sealed off to prevent South African variant of COVID-19
News

Narathiwat villages sealed off to prevent South...

May 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.