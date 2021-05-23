Wave of COVID-19 infections in Nepal, hospitals run out of beds and oxygen





In the midst of a virulent wave of infections that still has no sign of the pandemic’s peak, Nepal is going through its toughest days as hospitals struggle with oxygen shortages and hospitals run out of beds.

With only 21,000 tests, Nepal recorded 8,173 COVID cases and 246 deaths on 19 May, the highest number recorded since the pandemic broke out last year. The COVID pandemic has strongly affected the Kathmandu Valley and the border with the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The impact of covid highlighted the country’s poor healthcare infrastructure, where hospitals are overwhelmed by the massive influx of new patients, while many die without getting an ICU bed.

“We are trying so hard, but it is not enough. We all need to get down to work,” tweeted Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the UN coordinator in Nepal, this week.

The alarming reality in Nepal prompted international aid from several countries to start sending medical supplies such as ventilators, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators.

Nepal also announced the suspension of all domestic and international flights to try to contain the spread of the virus, a measure it has initially extended until 31 May, stranding thousands of tourists and other foreigners.

