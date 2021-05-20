  • May 23, 2021
20 Runners Dead as Extreme Weather Hits China Ultramarathon

Ambulance in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China. Photo: Navigator84.

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Twenty people were killed and one remains missing after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race in China, local officials said Sunday.

“Abrupt, extreme weather” hit a high-altitude section of the race held in the Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province around 1 p.m. Saturday, Baiyin city officials said at a briefing, AFP reported.

“At around noon, the high-altitude section of the race between 20 and 31 kilometers was suddenly affected by disastrous weather. In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped,” said Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen.

Shortly after receiving messages of help from some participants, marathon organizers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 participants, he said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency


