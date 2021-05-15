May 15, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tornado Blasts Through China’s Wuhan, Killing 6, Injuring Over 200

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China

People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Chinanews.com / China News Service. CC BY 3.0.


A tornado occurred in the central Caidian district of the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday at 12:40 GMT, local authorities reported, just one of several tornadoes in an outbreak caused by severe storms in eastern China.

The storm packed winds of 23.9 meters per second, toppling construction site sheds, killing six people and injuring 218, 41 of whom are currently seeking treatment for non life-threatening conditions at hospitals in Wuhan.

Factories were toppled, and both electrical facilities and residential buildings were reported as damaged.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By MariTi Blaise Lovell
Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

Smoke above Gaza Strip 1 min read

Violent Clashes Break Out Across Israel Amid IDF-Hamas Rocket Exchanges

2 days ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army 2 min read

Forty Myanmar Junta Troop Deaths Reported After Clashes with Rebel Army and Local Militia

6 days ago TN
The Wuhan Yangtze Bridge, a double-deck road and rail bridge across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China 1 min read

Wuhan leaves COVID behind: thousands attend Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima 1 min read

COVID-19 outbreak closes Korat sausage factory

2 mins ago TN
People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China 1 min read

Tornado Blasts Through China’s Wuhan, Killing 6, Injuring Over 200

6 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic 1 min read

Prayut coming to Phuket as July 1 reopening assured

6 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi 1 min read

COVID cases in Chonburi plummets to 33, lowest in over a month

6 hours ago TN