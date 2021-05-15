Tornado Blasts Through China’s Wuhan, Killing 6, Injuring Over 200





A tornado occurred in the central Caidian district of the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday at 12:40 GMT, local authorities reported, just one of several tornadoes in an outbreak caused by severe storms in eastern China.

The storm packed winds of 23.9 meters per second, toppling construction site sheds, killing six people and injuring 218, 41 of whom are currently seeking treatment for non life-threatening conditions at hospitals in Wuhan.

Factories were toppled, and both electrical facilities and residential buildings were reported as damaged.

By MariTi Blaise Lovell

Sputnik International

