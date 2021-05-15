Prayut coming to Phuket as July 1 reopening assured





PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha along with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Tourism & Sport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn are to arrive in Phuket tomorrow (May 15) to see firsthand the COVID situation on the island and to hand over 100,000 doses of COVID vaccine to be used in the mass-vaccination campaign.

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol confirmed the news following the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket provincial Hall today (May 14).

By The Phuket News

