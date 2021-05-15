May 15, 2021

COVID cases in Chonburi plummets to 33, lowest in over a month

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced 33 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 this morning (May 15th), the lowest since April 7th, 2021.

This makes a total of 3,644 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 1,259 still in medical care, with a total of thirteen recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. Two additional deaths were sadly recorded in the past 24 hours.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


