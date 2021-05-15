COVID cases in Chonburi plummets to 33, lowest in over a month





The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced 33 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 this morning (May 15th), the lowest since April 7th, 2021.

This makes a total of 3,644 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 1,259 still in medical care, with a total of thirteen recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. Two additional deaths were sadly recorded in the past 24 hours.

