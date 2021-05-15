COVID cases in Chonburi plummets to 33, lowest in over a month

COVID cases in Chonburi plummets to 33, lowest in over a month1 min read
The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced 33 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 this morning (May 15th), the lowest since April 7th, 2021.
This makes a total of 3,644 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 1,259 still in medical care, with a total of thirteen recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. Two additional deaths were sadly recorded in the past 24 hours.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News