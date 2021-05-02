Wuhan leaves COVID behind: thousands attend Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival





Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected, has begun to forget the nightmare of Covid-19. The image it has shown to the world this weekend has been unusual: thousands of people without masks or safety distance, singing and shouting to the sound of their favorite band.

It is the Strawberry Music Festival, which has returned in style to Wuhan after being held online last year due to virus restrictions.

Thousands of people attended the first day of the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival on Saturday Reuters https://t.co/hdUpuEiZ1a — China Reviewed (@ChinaReviewed) May 2, 2021

The event, which is the country’s largest outdoor festival, kicked off this Saturday, and for two days thousands of young people gather in Wuhan’s Garden Expo Park to listen to their favorite singers and bands.

According to organizers, 11,000 people attended the festival on Saturday, Reuters reports.

-Thailand News



