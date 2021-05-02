May 2, 2021

Wuhan leaves COVID behind: thousands attend Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival

The Wuhan Yangtze Bridge, a double-deck road and rail bridge across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China

The Wuhan Yangtze Bridge, a double-deck road and rail bridge across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China. Photo: pxhere. CC0.


Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected, has begun to forget the nightmare of Covid-19. The image it has shown to the world this weekend has been unusual: thousands of people without masks or safety distance, singing and shouting to the sound of their favorite band.

It is the Strawberry Music Festival, which has returned in style to Wuhan after being held online last year due to virus restrictions.

The event, which is the country’s largest outdoor festival, kicked off this Saturday, and for two days thousands of young people gather in Wuhan’s Garden Expo Park to listen to their favorite singers and bands.

According to organizers, 11,000 people attended the festival on Saturday, Reuters reports.

