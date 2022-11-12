November 12, 2022

Study shows about 15 percent of Thai students are prone to suicide

11 hours ago TN
Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok

Students inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.




About 15% of Thai high school students are at risk of suicide, according to findings from the Bureau of Mental Health Service Administration.

The department has recently completed an assessment of the mental health of more than 130,000 students aged under 18. The findings show 56.31% are “normal”, 9.18% are listed as vulnerable to depression and 15.86% are prone to harming themselves or committing suicide.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



