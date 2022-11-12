November 12, 2022

Overstaying German man and Thai woman arrested with gun, bullets, gun parts, gunpowder, and drugs in Patong

11 hours ago TN
Bangla Road in Patong

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Kotokot82.




The Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee told the Phuket Express that Mrs. Rat, 44, from Ubon Ratchathani and Mr. Mateas, 39, a German national have been arrested at a house in Soi Khwan Yang in Patong yesterday (November 11th).

Their last names were not provided to the press.

Seized from them were a handgun, 16 bullets, parts of guns, 12.3 grams of gun powder, and 0.80 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They were taken to the Patong Police Station.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Street racing in Thailand

Police hunting for several pickup truck drivers after racing video on Phuket road goes viral

2 days ago TN
Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket

Man arrested with 10,504 methamphetamine pills in Phuket

4 days ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

63-year-old New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket with 26 guns, 11 grenades, and many bullets

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic in Chiang Mai

Lung cancer risk higher in polluted Chiang Mai

11 hours ago TN
Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok

Study shows about 15 percent of Thai students are prone to suicide

11 hours ago TN
Bangla Road in Patong

Overstaying German man and Thai woman arrested with gun, bullets, gun parts, gunpowder, and drugs in Patong

11 hours ago TN
Thai Gold Bracelets

Ex-local leader among 3 suspects arrested in Ayutthaya gold shop robbery

22 hours ago TN
Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

New edict tightens controls on non-medical use of cannabis in Thailand

22 hours ago TN