Overstaying German man and Thai woman arrested with gun, bullets, gun parts, gunpowder, and drugs in Patong









The Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee told the Phuket Express that Mrs. Rat, 44, from Ubon Ratchathani and Mr. Mateas, 39, a German national have been arrested at a house in Soi Khwan Yang in Patong yesterday (November 11th).

Their last names were not provided to the press.

Seized from them were a handgun, 16 bullets, parts of guns, 12.3 grams of gun powder, and 0.80 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They were taken to the Patong Police Station.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

