Overstaying German man and Thai woman arrested with gun, bullets, gun parts, gunpowder, and drugs in Patong
The Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee told the Phuket Express that Mrs. Rat, 44, from Ubon Ratchathani and Mr. Mateas, 39, a German national have been arrested at a house in Soi Khwan Yang in Patong yesterday (November 11th).
Their last names were not provided to the press.
Seized from them were a handgun, 16 bullets, parts of guns, 12.3 grams of gun powder, and 0.80 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They were taken to the Patong Police Station.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.