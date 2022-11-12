Lung cancer risk higher in polluted Chiang Mai









The number of new cases of cancer in northern Thailand is higher than the national average, with high levels of hazardous particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) believed to trigger mutations that lead to the disease, a local physician says.

Dr Suthipong Treeratana made the comment in a post that was widely shared on social media on Saturday, after Dr Krittai Tanasombatkul, a 28-year-old medical teacher at Chiang Mai University, was recently diagnosed with extensive-stage lung cancer.

