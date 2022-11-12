November 12, 2022

Lung cancer risk higher in polluted Chiang Mai

Traffic in Chiang Mai

Traffic on Suthep road, Chiang Mai. Photo: Love Krittaya.




The number of new cases of cancer in northern Thailand is higher than the national average, with high levels of hazardous particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) believed to trigger mutations that lead to the disease, a local physician says.

Dr Suthipong Treeratana made the comment in a post that was widely shared on social media on Saturday, after Dr Krittai Tanasombatkul, a 28-year-old medical teacher at Chiang Mai University, was recently diagnosed with extensive-stage lung cancer.

