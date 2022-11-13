November 13, 2022

Army officer killed and another injured in bomb blast in Narathiwat

14 hours ago TN
Roadside explosion in Southern Thailand

Soldiers inspecting the area of an explosion on a roadside in Southern Thailand.




An army captain was killed and another officer seriously injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling was struck by a roadside bomb in Chanae district of Thailand’s southern border province of Narathiwat today (Sunday).

Military sources said that the two officers were on their way to investigate an earlier incident, in which some villagers,searching for forest produce in Chanae sub-district, were attacked by insurgents.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



