Indonesian tourist dies in cruise ship off Phuket

Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship to dock at Osaka Tempozan. Photo: カテキン. CC BY-SA 4.0.









PHUKET: An Indonesian male tourist died on board a cruise ship that had just arrived in this southern Thai island resort province from Singapore in the small hours on Saturday.

Pol Lt Col Teerasak Boonsawaeng, a Patong police investigator, said he was alerted at about 9am on Saturday by a tour coordinator that a tourist had died on board Spectrum of the Seas, a cruise ship moored in the Patong bay.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





