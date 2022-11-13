November 13, 2022

Indonesian tourist dies in cruise ship off Phuket

13 hours ago TN
Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship to dock at Osaka Tempozan

Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship to dock at Osaka Tempozan. Photo: カテキン. CC BY-SA 4.0.




PHUKET: An Indonesian male tourist died on board a cruise ship that had just arrived in this southern Thai island resort province from Singapore in the small hours on Saturday.

Pol Lt Col Teerasak Boonsawaeng, a Patong police investigator, said he was alerted at about 9am on Saturday by a tour coordinator that a tourist had died on board Spectrum of the Seas, a cruise ship moored in the Patong bay.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



